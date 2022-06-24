One Tank Trips: Missouri Town 1855

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Missouri Town 1855 is an outdoor living history museum where you will learn about life in the mid-1800s.

From livestock to historic buildings and interpreters, there are plenty of ways to learn the story of this 19th century town.

The museum features 30 acres filled with heirloom crops, chickens, pigs, sheep, cats and more.

The buildings date back more than 200 years. Some have been moved, taken apart, restored and then reconstructed in the park.

When you visit, you will also see a blacksmith, a tinsmith and other interpreters that play the roles of some of the townspeople.

Missouri Town 1855 also holds special events throughout the year that focuses on politics, music and food from that time period.

They also have opportunities to rent some of the buildings for special occasions.