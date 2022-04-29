One Tank Trips: National Silk Art Museum

WESTON, Mo. — The National Silk Art Museum in Weston has over 500 silk tapestries that combine history and art.

Each piece is a woven copy of an original oil painting dating back hundreds of years. Some of the pieces serve as the only remaining evidence that their original image ever existed.

When visiting, people can learn about the process of creating the silk art, which includes punch card technology. Then, they can explore the different styles and images on display.

From different time periods to different artists, the research aspect is what museum curator, John Pottie, loves most.

The museum also holds Pottie's research library that has books over 100 years old, which he uses to uncover the mystery and meaning from new silk art pieces.

