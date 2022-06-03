One Tank Trips: Neosho Fish Hatchery

NEOSHO, Mo. — In order to mitigate the effects of Table Rock Dam on the white river system, the Neosho National Fish Hatchery raises Rainbow Trout to be stocked in Lake Taneycomo in Branson.

They also raise endangered species in order to help get them off of the endangered list.

Their visitors center is filled with information on their mission, what they do each day and the history of the hatchery.

It is the oldest continuously operational federal fish hatchery, as it was established in 1888.

Neosho gets the Rainbow Trout eggs and then they are stored in trays while they hatch, once they do, they are put into a raceway where they eat and grow, after they get to be about 4 inches, they are then moved to the outdoor raceway until they are big enough to be transferred into the pond. From there, they are released into the lake and the cycle continues.

As for their process in raising endangered species, they focus on the pallid sturgeon and Topeka shiner in order to release them in Northern Missouri.

You can tour the grounds and feed the fish while you're there.