ONE TANK TRIPS: Next to Nature Farm

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Next to Nature Farm is an agri-tourism farm that promotes the critical importance of pollinators, honeybees native bees, mason bees, bumble bees, butterflies, moths and all of the different pollinators that are responsible for where our food originates from.

In order to learn all about it, they offer classes and workshops for all ages.

Visitors can test out their honey tasting bar which is an opportunity to taste test 30 different varieties of creamed honey and 20 different varieties of infused honey, that are sourced from different beekeepers around the world.

You can also visit their indoor butterfly house, tour their garden and check out their 6 foot tall indoor honeybee observation hive.

All of the products at Next to Nature are products that they produce from their beehive along with a dozen other local farm-based businesses.

To sign up for a class or workshop, click HERE .

—