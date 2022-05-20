One Tank Trips: Pendleton's Country Market

LAWRENCE, Kan. — We are officially in farmers market season!

At Pendleton's Country Market , you can pick your own vegetables and buy bedding plants, fresh produce and beautiful flowers.

Pendleton's is currently harvesting asparagus, so your family can come pick some for yourselves.

The "U-Pick" options can be different, though, so be sure to check out their website to see what's in season.

When you visit, you will see acres and acres of plants that range from potatoes to lettuce and peas!

If you aren't in the mood to pick the produce for yourself, they do sell them inside of their market and also at the Lawrence Farmers' Market on Saturdays.

A unique area at the farm is their hydroponic tomato greenhouse.

They also have a chicken coop where you can feed the chickens.

If you love flowers, they offer fresh ones for purchase along with tons of other gardening tools to help your garden thrive!

For more information, click here.

