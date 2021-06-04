Watch
NewsOne Tank Trips

Actions

One Tank Trips: Powell Gardens, Kansas City's Botanical Garden

Take in nature's beauty at Powell Gardens
items.[0].videoTitle
One Tank Trips: Powell Gardens, Kansas City's Botanical Garden
powell gardens
powell gardens
powell gardens
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 17:11:13-04

KINGSVILLE, Mo. — Kansas City's botanical garden offers 175 acres for the public to explore and aims to be an experience that embraces the Midwest spirit and educate people on the importance of plants in our lives.

One way Powell Gardens is working to do that is through fun activities they are calling "permanent play exhibitions."

There will be 13 moments throughout the garden where anyone can enjoy the activities listed.

Powell Gardens also installed new play equipment for kids to play.

If you get hungry or thirsty during your visit, their marketplace is open and offers a wide variety of snacks and drinks.

Powell Gardens also has seasonal festivals and if you would like information on those, you can visit their website. .

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo