One Tank Trips: SERV

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new EATertainment pickleball facility has officially opened in Overland Park.
When you walk into SERV, you will notice six different food concepts, two outdoor pickleball courts with riser seating, six indoor pickleball courts, big screen TVs, plenty of seating and private rooms and spaces for parties.
Food Concepts:
- Go Joe offers Messenger Coffee, Ibis Bakery items and Hugo Teas.
- Slammers Burgers and Chicken Sammies offers All-American favorites.
- Tacodile offers street tacos.
- Power Plant is "1000%" vegan.
- Sugar Bomb, coming soon, is an ice cream shop.
- Smash Bowl offers bowls made of greens, grains and protein to create a light and healthy option.
- Slow Burn BBQ features meats and sauces from Kurzweil’s and Meat Mitch barbecue restaurants.
- The Original D!nks offers pizza and wings.
- Grab & Go has 3-4 options, like bagel sandwiches and yogurt parfaits, that rotate daily.
