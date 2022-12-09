One Tank Trips: 'The Nutcracker' at Kauffman Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experience the magic of the holidays at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as the Kansas City Ballet presents " The Nutcracker ."

Our One Tank Trips crew went to their rehearsal to find out what goes into this production.

Devon Carney, artistic director for Kansas City Ballet, says after auditions wrap and the cast list is set, each dancer puts in over 120 hours of practice for this performance.

The $2 million production, which includes almost 100 roles for children, is amplified by not only the dancers but by live music from the Kansas City Symphony.

You can check out "The Nutcracker" now through Dec. 24.