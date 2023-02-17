One Tank Trips: The Roasterie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 1993, Danny O’Neill founded The Roasterie in the basement of his Brookside home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Since then, the company has grown into a local gem, serving up specialty coffee to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, hospitals, offices, high schools and universities.

There are also six Roasterie Café locations across the Kansas City area.

Their facility located on West 27th Street serves as a factory, managing all green coffee that comes to The Roasterie from all around the world.

You can take a tour of this facility to get a behind the scenes look at the process.

At The Roasterie Factory Café, you will also find a spot that serves food and includes a tasting area and marketplace.