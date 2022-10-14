One Tank Trips: UHaunted taxi ghost tours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All year round, you can explore the spooky side of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska with UHaunted taxi ghost tours.

They have six different tours:



The Most Haunted Town: Atchison, Kansas

1322 Maple Street: The House of the Dead

Rockn' Haunted History: Ghost Tour of KC

Ghostly Gangster Hotel Tour of KCMO

Rock'n Haunted History Grave Tour: Omaha

The Haunted Heartland Taxi: Omaha

These tours are filled with history, fun facts, and depending on which tour you choose, paranormal investigations. They're also family friendly.

You can try your luck with ghost equipment and even stay the night in their haunted House of the Dead... if you dare.