Watch Now
NewsOne Tank Trips

Actions

One Tank Trips: UHaunted taxi ghost tours

Explore our area in spooky fashion with UHaunted taxi ghost tours as they aim to make fear fun!
haunted taxi tours
Daisha Jones, KSHB
haunted taxi tours
haunted taxi tours
haunted taxi tours
haunted taxi tours
Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 06:00:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All year round, you can explore the spooky side of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska with UHaunted taxi ghost tours.

They have six different tours:

  • The Most Haunted Town: Atchison, Kansas
  • 1322 Maple Street: The House of the Dead
  • Rockn' Haunted History: Ghost Tour of KC
  • Ghostly Gangster Hotel Tour of KCMO
  • Rock'n Haunted History Grave Tour: Omaha
  • The Haunted Heartland Taxi: Omaha

These tours are filled with history, fun facts, and depending on which tour you choose, paranormal investigations. They're also family friendly.

You can try your luck with ghost equipment and even stay the night in their haunted House of the Dead... if you dare.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo