One Tank Trips: United Federation of Dolls Club

The United Federation of Dolls Club aims to preserve and conserve dolls and their stories, while providing educational opportunities to both collectors and the world at large.

It has been promoting the hobby of doll collecting and serving the needs of doll collectors since 1949.

The United Federation of Dolls Club was created by a woman named Mary E. Lewis, who loved dolls so much that she wanted to gather other people who share her passion and create a force to preserve dolls.

The club's symbol is Miss Unity — visitors can learn more about the start of the federation while touring the museum.

Visitors can expect to see items made in various eras and centuries. They have dolls dating back to the 18th century, all the way up to modern day.

