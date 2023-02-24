One Tank Trips: Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zona Rosa has undergone changes throughout the center, from the new ice-skating rink, to two new parks and places to eat.
Our One Tank Trips crew visited Draftcade, 54th Street, Textured Haus and Muffin Top.
For those of you who have not been to Draftcade, it features classic arcade games, pin ball, food and drinks.
54th Street recently upgraded and now features a larger space for pickle ball and corn hole. It has a wide variety of food and drinks on their menu, and also offers outdoor patio seating.
Textured Haus is a home decor shop located within Zona Rosa and makes you feel as if your Pinterest board has come to life - offering modern and trendy decor to enhance the vibes in your home.
Muffin Top is a bakery specializing in all sweet things. From cookies to cupcakes, and gooey butter cake to cheesecake pops.