One Tank Trips: Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zona Rosa has undergone changes throughout the center, from the new ice-skating rink, to two new parks and places to eat.

Our One Tank Trips crew visited Draftcade , 54th Street, Textured Haus and Muffin Top .

For those of you who have not been to Draftcade, it features classic arcade games, pin ball, food and drinks.

54th Street recently upgraded and now features a larger space for pickle ball and corn hole. It has a wide variety of food and drinks on their menu, and also offers outdoor patio seating.

Textured Haus is a home decor shop located within Zona Rosa and makes you feel as if your Pinterest board has come to life - offering modern and trendy decor to enhance the vibes in your home.

Muffin Top is a bakery specializing in all sweet things. From cookies to cupcakes, and gooey butter cake to cheesecake pops.