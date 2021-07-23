Watch
News

PHOTOS: World War II Navy seaman Russell Ufford

After 80 years of uncertainty, the remains of a World War II sailor from the Kansas City area, who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, have been identified.

sid_6460_1939_0073.jpg
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford (back row, fourth from left), who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: Provided
sid_6460_1939_0075.jpg
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford, who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: Provided
sid_6460_1940_0051.jpg
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford (freshman, back row, sixth from left), who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: Provided
sid_6460_1940_0055.jpg
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford, who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: Provided
sid_6460_1942_0009 (1).jpg
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford, who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: Provided
Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 12.31.32 PM.png
Russell Ufford joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: KSHB
DPAA id collages.png
Workers at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency keep images of the service members they identify posted in the building to remind them of who they've helped in their line of work.Photo by: KSHB
Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 12.32.53 PM.png
Russell Ufford joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: KSHB
DPAA identifications.png
Russell Ufford, of Kansas City, is one of more than 300 people, who served aboard the USS Oklahoma during World War II, whose remains have been identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: KSHB
Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 12.34.51 PM.png
Russell Ufford joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Photo by: KSHB

PHOTOS: World War II Navy seaman Russell Ufford

close-gallery
  • sid_6460_1939_0073.jpg
  • sid_6460_1939_0075.jpg
  • sid_6460_1940_0051.jpg
  • sid_6460_1940_0055.jpg
  • sid_6460_1942_0009 (1).jpg
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 12.31.32 PM.png
  • DPAA id collages.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 12.32.53 PM.png
  • DPAA identifications.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 12.34.51 PM.png

Share

Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford (back row, fourth from left), who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Provided
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford, who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Provided
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford (freshman, back row, sixth from left), who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Provided
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford, who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Provided
Center High School yearbook photos of Russell Ufford, who joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Provided
Russell Ufford joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.KSHB
Workers at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency keep images of the service members they identify posted in the building to remind them of who they've helped in their line of work.KSHB
Russell Ufford joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.KSHB
Russell Ufford, of Kansas City, is one of more than 300 people, who served aboard the USS Oklahoma during World War II, whose remains have been identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.KSHB
Russell Ufford joined the Navy and served about the USS Oklahoma. He was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.KSHB
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next