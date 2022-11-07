Watch Now
Clay County election workers complete lists, check equipment for Election Day 2022

Election workers in Clay County, Missouri, spent the day before Tuesday's general election buttoning up machines and equipment.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Nov 07, 2022
KSHB 41 I-Team Senior Investigative Reporter Jessica McMaster tagged along Monday with workers to get a behind-the-scenes look at how workers are making sure ballots are accurately counted.

Everything from the ballots to the tabulators is labeled with a poll number. The crews load it all up and sign out the equipment twice on the way out, both at the door and then out the door. The workers then take it out to a judge’s car, and the judge takes the equipment to the proper precinct.

Patty Lamb, Republican elections director for Clay County, even has a dog named Ballot to help out too.

Patrick is a part of the process as well. He’s stationed in the back with the tabulators and printers and helps match the machines to the other materials.

All those machines have seals and a chain of custody form. Every time the seal is broken, a new seal is added and a new number is logged on the chain of custody form.

Patrick said if someone comes back there who shouldn’t be, he’ll tackle them.

Check back throughout Monday and the rest of this week as we follow-along with the Clay County Elections office.

