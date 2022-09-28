Gov. Kelly, Schmidt to square off in gubernatorial debate in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican challenger for the state’s top political post, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, are scheduled for a second debate at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Overland Park.

The debate is hosted by the Johnson County Bar Association and will be broadcast on Kansas City PBS. Public television stations across Kansas also will have the ability to broadcast the event.

Bick Haines, the executive producer of Kansas City PBS Public TV, will serve as moderator.

Seth Cordell, the Libertarian candidate for Kansas governor, and Sen. Dennis Pyle , a conservative state senator running as an independent, will not participate, because the debate rules require a candidate to be polling at least 7% to garner an invite, the Johnson County Bar Association told KSHB 41 via email.

The debate is a private event, open only to members of the bar association.