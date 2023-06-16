KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 2nd District At-Large candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lindsay French and Jenay Manley emerged from a three-candidate primary in the race to replace outgoing Councilwoman Teresa Loar, who is term-limited.
Primary results:
- Lindsay French, 47%
- Jenay Manley, 34%
- Mickey Younghanz, 18%
French and Manley both filled out the survey and granted interviews.
