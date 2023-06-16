Watch Now
KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 2nd District At-Large candidates

Melissa Mairs-King/KSHB
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:49:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lindsay French and Jenay Manley emerged from a three-candidate primary in the race to replace outgoing Councilwoman Teresa Loar, who is term-limited.

Primary results:

  • Lindsay French, 47%
  • Jenay Manley, 34%
  • Mickey Younghanz, 18% 

French and Manley both filled out the survey and granted interviews.

WATCH | Hear from Lindsay French

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 2nd District At-Large candidate Lindsay French

WATCH | Hear from Jenay Manley

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 2nd District At-Large candidate Jenay Manley

