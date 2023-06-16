KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 4th District At-Large candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 4th District At-Large primary featured five candidates with Crispin Rea and Justin Short advancing to Tuesday’s general election.

The voters who supported the three candidates who were trimmed from the race during the primary could sway the general election, which guarantees a seat goes to a candidate from an historically underrepresented group.

Rea would be the first Latino elected to City Council in nearly 30 years, while Short would be the first openly gay man elected to the City Council.

Incumbent Katheryn Shields is term-limited, creating the vacancy.

Primary results:



Crispin Rea, 36%

Justin Short, 21%

Grace Cabrera, 16%

Jess Blubaugh, 14%

John DiCapo, 13%

Both candidates filled out surveys and sat down for interviews.

WATCH | Hear from Crispin Rea

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 4th District At-Large candidate Crispin Rea

WATCH | Hear from Justin Short

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 4th District At-Large candidate Justin Short

