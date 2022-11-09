Kobach narrowly overtakes Mann in Kansas attorney general race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Kobach narrowly overtook Chris Mann at the polls, securing victory as Kansas’ next attorney general.

The race was neck-and-neck well into Tuesday night, and was deemed too close to call.

On Wednesday morning, the Associated Press called the election for Kobach, with 51% of votes.

Kobach led Mann by 22,699 votes, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Before the race was called, Kobach spoke to supporters and thanked his family for their support in his "comeback."

Kris Kobach speaks as Kansas Attorney General race to be determined

When the race was finally called Wednesday morning, Kobach won 51% to 49%.

Neither candidate was an incumbent, but Kobach previously served in the Kansas Legislature as the secretary of state from 2011-2019.

Kobach has also clerked for the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, taught constitutional law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and served as counsel to U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

Additionally, Kobach was appointed to Donald Trump’s presidential transition team to help interview and recommend officials for cabinet and staff roles in the administration.

His challenger Mann had no prior experience in Topeka but has served the state as a prosecutor and police officer.

Current Attorney General Derek Schmidt ran against Laura Kelly in the state’s governor race. He lost by 1.6% to incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, according to NBC News.

