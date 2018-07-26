Report: McCaskill campaign targeted by Russian hackers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A report Thursday by The Daily Beast says that U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign has been targeted for interference by Russian hackers.

McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, is engaged in a close battle with presumptive Republican candidate Josh Hawley.

The report makes the conclusion based on the website’s “forensic analysis,” and said the attempted influence started at about the same time McCaskill’s campaign started.

McCaskill initially declined to respond to the website's report, saying that she couldn’t “do anything about it right now," but jer office issued a statement Thursday evening.

“Russia continues to engage in cyber warfare against our democracy," McCaskill said in a release. "I will continue to speak out and press to hold them accountable. While this attack was not successful, it is outrageous that they think they can get away with this. I will not be intimidated. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a thug and a bully.”