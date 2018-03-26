Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in connection to child's death at KS waterpark

41 Action News Staff
5:11 PM, Mar 26, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schlitterbahn Waterpark co-owner Jeff Henry has been arrested on charges related to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab. 

Henry is charged with murder, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Henry was taken into custody in Texas and is currently being held by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Last week, several criminal charges were filed against Tyler A. Miles, a former assistant park manager, and the company itself. Those included felony involuntary manslaughter, 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Shortly before 41 Action News learned of the charges against Henry Monday, Schlitterbahn and attorneys for Miles released separate statements saying they intended to fight the charges. 

