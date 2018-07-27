Lee's Summit mom heartbroken after thief steals last link to daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit mother is facing heartbreak once again, weeks after losing her daughter.

“Once you get to like 38 weeks you’re just waiting for your baby to be born. And we didn't think we would lose her,” said Jacqueline Mace, a first-time mom. “We don't have a lot of stuff to remember her by.”

Mace’s daughter Charlotte Joy was stillborn.

And just when the pain started to get a little better, Mace faced another loss.

Someone broke into her car and stole a backpack containing two irreplaceable items—a onesie and a journal.

These were the items stolen from Mace's backpack.

“It was the outfit I had picked out for her to come home in,” she said.

All of the stolen items, including the bag, were scattered on lawns throughout Mace’s neighborhood. Everything was recovered except the onesie and journal.

“I wrote to her multiple times a week. I remember the first time I felt her move. I recorded that or the first time that my husband got to feel her kick. I recorded our doctor’s appointments. Just all of the thoughts that I had about her being born,” she said.

Mace and her husband filed a police report and are now offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds the onesie and journal.

Anyone who finds these items are asked to contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department.