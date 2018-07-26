Lone Jack meat company ordered to halt expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The controversial expansion plans for a Lone Jack, Missouri meat company have been put on hold after Missouri's Administrative Hearing Commission granted a stay.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources approved an operating permit June 15 for Valley Oaks Steak Company.

Valley Oaks wanted to expand its feedlot and processing plant in Lone Jack to seven times its current size. The expansion will allow the company to hold just under 7,000 cattle.

Supporters of the plan said it will bring jobs to the area, but critics worried about possible issues with the environment and odors and said an expansion will hurt property values.

The Commission ruled that opponents produced enough evidence to support that the expansion could be harmful to the community. Valley Oaks was ordered to halt its plans until the Commission reaches a full decision.