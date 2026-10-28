OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Voters in Kansas have a history of choosing one party for governor and another for federal positions on the same ballot — a scenario that could play out again in 2026.

For example, in 2022, Democrat Laura Kelly won reelection as governor. Republican Jerry Moran also won reelection to the United States Senate the same year.

Could Kansas voters split their ballots between Senate and gubernatorial races

In 2026, Republican incumbent Roger Marshall is facing challenger Democrat Adam Hamilton for the U.S. Senate.

Cindy Holscher, a Democrat, and Republican Ty Masterson are facing off in the gubernatorial race. Kelly has hit her term limit.

Voters said they are looking at federal elected leaders to solve issues like high gas prices, immigration and grocery prices.

“Making things better, bringing gas prices and grocery prices down,” Johnson County voter Debbi Knowles said.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Debbi Knowles speaks with a reporter about the 2026 election.

Voters look at the governor to focus on more local items like property taxes, which may mean they vote for different parties down their ballot.

“That’s why it’s a democracy, which means you can vote for who you want,” Jan Rosenblum said.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Jan Rosenblum speaks with a reporter about the 2026 elections.

Abigail Vegtor, Ph. D., is the political science director at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.

She described Kansans as "pragmatic" voters during an in-depth conversation with KSHB 41 News.

“They are willing to vote for a pragmatic Democrat to manage the state of Kansas,” Vegtor said. “They're far less willing to vote for a Democrat to represent the state of Kansas on the national level.”

Lindsay Shively/KSHB Abigail Vegtor, Ph, D. is the political science director at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.

Unaffiliated voter Mimi Stoltz sees a world where Kansans choose different parties for different roles this election.

“Absolutely. I think you need to look at the issues and what’s driving the candidates,” she said.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Mimi Stoltz speaks with a reporter about the 2026 elections.

Advance voting is currently open in Kansas in-person through Monday, Nov. 2, at noon.

—