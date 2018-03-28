East Kansas measles outbreak grows to 13 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The measles outbreak in eastern Kansas continues to grow. Officials said Wednesday 13 cases have been identified so far.

Last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that 10 cases have been discovered.

As of Wednesday, KDHE reports that 11 Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident and one Miami County resident have been infected.

Below is a list of locations where individuals could have been exposed to measles.

Chick-fil-A; 12087 S. Blackbob Rd., Olathe KS; on March 24th 8:15 p.m. to close

12087 S. Blackbob Rd., Olathe KS; on March 24th 8:15 p.m. to close Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO; March 22nd, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO; March 22nd, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Olathe YMCA - entire facility including childcare area; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 22 to 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

entire facility including childcare area; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 22 to 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chuck E. Cheese's ; 15225 W. 134th Pl., Olathe, KS; March 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

; 15225 W. 134th Pl., Olathe, KS; March 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Auburn Pharmacy ; 625 E Main St., Mound City, KS; on March 13th from 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

; 625 E Main St., Mound City, KS; on March 13th from 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. AMC Dine-In Studio 28 ; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, KS; March 9th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, KS; March 9th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3:00 to 5 p.m.

15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3:00 to 5 p.m. Payless Discount Foods ; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4 to 8:00 p.m.

602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4 to 8:00 p.m. Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas ; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8th and March 10th in the morning

; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8th and March 10th in the morning Budget Coin Laundry ; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8 to 11 p.m.

; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8 to 11 p.m. Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets ; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1 to 3 p.m.

; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1 to 3 p.m. Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets ; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1 to 3 p.m.

; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1 to 3 p.m. Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10th from 3 to 6 p.m.

11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10th from 3 to 6 p.m. Olathe YMCA - swimming pool, locker room, front desk; 21400 W. 153rd St. Olathe KS; March 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, arms, and legs, according to KDHE.

Health officials say the best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.

People who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms should stay home unless they are seeking medical care. The news release says before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.

For questions call the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at (913) 477-8343 or the KDHE Epidemiology hotline at (877) 427-7317.

—