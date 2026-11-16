Meridian development breaks ground on first building at 103rd and Metcalf in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Meridian development at 103rd and Metcalf is moving forward, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled today for its first building.

The project drew attention last week after an Overland Park resident raised concerns that the development was stalling following a delay in the construction timeline.

RELATED: OP residents await progress on Meridian development

In October, the developer told the city that construction on the first building was expected to begin this month. Today's groundbreaking marks that milestone.

The first structure will be a 317-unit mixed-use building.

Larger plans for the full Meridian development include additional housing, office space, and retail, along with an outdoor music venue.

The project's final milestone is not expected until 2038.

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