Nearly a quarter of all registered voters in Kansas are in Johnson County

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Johnson County is setting records for advance voting turnout during a midterm election, and voters say they feel the weight of their choices.

In Kansas, 23% of voters are registered in Johnson County. That means the suburban Kansas City area could help determine who wins the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Roger Marshall and Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

Johnson County accounts for 23% of all registered voters in Kansas

"I think everybody's vote makes a difference," said voter Casey McBride.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Casey McBride speaks with a reporter after voting in Overland Park, Kansas.

Many political prognosticators call the race a toss-up. The categorization is surprising to some voters given Kansas hasn't elected a Democratic senator since 1932.

"It's scary to me that it is so close," said Mary Williams, voter.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Mary Williams speaks with a reporter after voting in Overland Park, Kansas.

Another voter said they feel like Kansas is "becoming more of a swing state."

In 2012 and 2016, Johnson County chose Republican presidential candidates. But in 2020 and 2024, the county voted Democratic in the presidential races.

President Donald Trump has visited the state twice this cycle, but neither time in Johnson County. Earlier in the month, Marshall said he wants Trump to connect with voters outside suburban Kansas City.

"Wichita union workers who were maybe traditional Democrat voters who have been looking for a home ever since Joe Biden became president," Marshall said. "These are my friends, the people I went to high school with and college with."

Jake Weller/KSHB Senator Roger Marshall shares the stage with President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas.

Hamilton will be in Johnson County campaigning the night before the election and on Election Day. Political scientists say he'll have to win Johnson County in order to beat Marshall.

“Kansas has a chance to send a message to the USA. This is the heartland of America, once reliable red Kansas," Hamilton said last week.

John Batten/KSHB Adam Hamilton speaks with a group of people at a campaign stop in Kansas City, Kansas.

McBride believes voters are approaching the midterms open-minded.

“We’re really looking for the right candidate; doesn’t necessarily matter on party designation," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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