President Trump to visit Topeka for MAGA rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a rally in Topeka, Kansas next month.

A spokesperson for Kansas GOP gubernatorial candidate and Secretary of State Kris Kobach confirmed that Trump would campaign for him at the rally.

The event is slated for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Kansas Expocentre.

Other politicians, including one of Kobach's opponents, weighed in on the president's upcoming visit.

Greg Orman, the Independent candidate for governor, said that Trump should take the opportunity during his visit to talk with farmers in the state about trade policies.

“President Trump’s trade policies and tariffs are hurting Kansas farmers. The continuous implementation of Trump’s tariffs have the potential for serious long term negative impact on Kansas farmers,” Orman said in a statement. “I hope that the president will take the time to listen to the concerns of Kansas farmers while he is in the state for his political rally.”

Paul Davis, a Democratic candidate for Kansas’ 2nd congressional district, also said that Trump should discuss the tariffs with farmers.

“I hope he’ll go and meet with Kansas farmers who are being negatively impacted by his trade war while he’s here,” the Davis campaign said in a statement.

You can register for tickets on Trump's campaign website.