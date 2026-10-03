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A parking lot filled with cars became the starting point for a message organizers hoped would travel throughout the community — voting matters.

The Souls to the Polls car caravan, led by First A.M.E. Church, brought together educators, organizers and members of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for an effort to encourage residents to get out and vote.

Before heading into the community, organizers emphasized the potential impact of every ballot.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Dr. Elizabeth Ann Sanders, event organizer.

“Your vote can count, and a lot of people do not believe that,” organizer Dr. Elizabeth Ann Sanders said. “But we can look around our nation and say, 'If everyone had voted, what would it be like today?'”

Organizers said the caravan traveled through three precincts — 118, 115 and 96 — where they said many registered voters have not participated in previous elections.

Souls to the Polls caravan encourages KCK voters to make their voices heard

Sanders said the goal was to reach people where they live and remind them that elections at every level can affect their daily lives.

“A lot of people don’t understand, yes national elections, and all elections are very important, but the ones that actually impact their lives are local and the state elections,” Sanders said.

For church leaders involved in the efforts, encouraging civic participation is connected to a longstanding role churches have played in civil and human rights efforts.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Reuben Eckels, First A.M.E. associate pastor.

“The church, as you know, as many know, has always led in our civil rights and human rights movement,” Reuben Eckels, First A.M.E. associate pastor, said. “So, we believe voting is part of that movement, and lifting up our voices through the vote.”

Eckels said organizers also wanted voters to consider issues affecting families and communities, including education and healthcare.

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“We want to make sure education is funded. We want to make sure Medicaid and Medicare is funded,” Eckels said. “We want to make sure that there is equal opportunity, equal access for every American.”

The caravan was also about looking beyond the current election, participants said.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Phillip Arthur Dixon, Souls to the Polls attendee.

Attendee Phillip Arthur Dixon said voters' decisions can affect people and generations who may not yet have a voice in elections.

“Having other individuals represent you and your passion and your beliefs is greatly important,” Dixon said. “Not just for now, but for the future generations that you may not even see.”

The next election is on Nov. 3.

KSHB 41 News will have coverage of Election Day in Missouri and Kansas on Nov. 3.

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