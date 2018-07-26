Federal office investigating Sedalia Post Office threat

Associated Press
2:09 PM, Jul 26, 2018
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating after a black U.S. postal employee from Missouri received a racist threat.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that the Sedalia postal employee posted a photo of the note on her Facebook page Tuesday night. It includes a racial slur and was written on the back of an envelope.

Jeff Arney, of the Office of the Inspector General, says the incident is being investigated as first-degree harassment under Missouri's criminal code. He says the office is working to determine if the threat was made or left by a postal employee.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Arney couldn't say much else about the status of the case.

