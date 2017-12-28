Lawmaker: Missouri dept. fails to report welfare cut effects

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Democratic lawmaker is asking why reports about cuts to welfare benefits to the poor that were championed by Republicans aren't being done as required.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sen. Jake Hummel, of St. Louis, said the department charged with overseeing the reductions hadn't produced a report as of Wednesday. Legislation passed two years ago limited the length of time families could receive benefits and added other requirements.

Hummel says the situation is "unacceptable" because without a report there's no way to analyze the effects of the cuts.

A Missouri Department of Social Services official suggested in an email to Hummel that the report may have been forgotten in the transition to Gov. Eric Greitens' administration. An agency spokeswoman couldn't be reached for comment by the Post-Dispatch.