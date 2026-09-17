KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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A federal appeals court heard arguments Thursday morning in a pending case about which congressional map Missouri should use in November’s general election.

The redistricting debate appeared to be settled last week when Secretary of State Denny Hoskins directed election offices to use the map created in 2022, not the one created in 2025 in a rare mid-decade push to change Missouri’s congressional boundaries.

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to agree with that choice, pending the outcome of a case in the federal appeals process.

Missouri redistricting debate returns to federal appeals court

Thursday, a panel of three judges picked up that case. Congressman Bob Onder and congressional candidate Rick Brattin, both Republicans, argue it’s illegal for the state to use one map in August’s primary and a different one in November.

Thursday’s arguments centered on the final date to make changes to the ballot.

Overseas military members can begin voting Friday. Absentee voting begins Monday in Missouri.

In a brief to the court, the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities wrote that it is "practically impossible” to revert to the 2025 map at this point.

However, supporters of the new map told the panel of judges Sept. 22 is the deadline to change the ballot because there are exceptions for overseas military ballots.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Maps compare how Missouri's congressional maps impact the Kansas City area.

The 2022 map keeps Kansas City a Democratic stronghold, where Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is all but guaranteed to win reelection.

The 2025 map splits Kansas City into three districts, making it easier for Brattin to defeat Cleaver to send seven Republicans to Washington, D.C., instead of six.

The appeals court did not issue a ruling immediately, but the panel said it would make a decision “as fast as we can do it.”

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