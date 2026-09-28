INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. He's followed redistricting storylines in Missouri since September 2025. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Missouri voters are already casting absentee ballots on Proposition A, a measure that will determine whether the state adopts a new congressional map Republican lawmakers drew in 2025.

Missouri voters to weigh in on redistricting with Proposition A on November's ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the new redistricting map for this election in part because of a referendum petition that freezes the law from taking effect until voters approve it. But Missouri used the 2025 map in August's primary election.

A yes vote on Prop A commits to the new map drawn in 2025. A no vote keeps the 2022 map in place for future elections.

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Rick Chapman, who voted absentee Monday, said he supports fair boundaries for residents.

"I think it's important to make sure the boundaries are set fair for the people who live in those counties," Chapman said. "I think it's the right thing to do."

Jason Gould/KSHB Rick Chapman voted absentee ahead of the 2026 general election.

The new map makes it easier for a Republican to win the 5th Congressional District. Democrat Emanuel Cleaver has held that seat since the 2004 election.

Under the new map, the 5th District, which mostly focuses on Kansas City, would stretch into the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Republicans currently hold six of Missouri's eight congressional districts.

Louise and Steve Boone, who also voted absentee, said they signed the petition that helped put the measure on the ballot; they're critical of the new map.

"They decided they want to gerrymander this to try and pick up a seat — wrong," Steve Boone said.

Jason Gould/KSHB Louise and Steve Boone voted absentee ahead of the 2026 general election.

The Boones said the proposed boundaries would dilute Cleaver's Kansas City constituency.

"Cleaver represents the people of Kansas City," Steve Boone said. "Spreading it out over to central part of the state, he doesn't represent those people."

States typically do not redraw congressional maps until new census data is released at the end of a decade. Even a Republican-leaning independent voter said he opposes changing maps in the middle of the decade.

Dominic Finazzo, who voted absentee, said the practice of redistricting happens too frequently.

"I think it happens too much and too many times," Finazzo said. "I'm happy the way it is now, even though you might say it does favor the Democrats."

Jason Gould/KSHB Jan and Dominic Finazzo voted absentee in the 2026 general election.

Chapman said putting the question before voters is the right approach.

"People have their different opinions and how they feel about it. But that's why you put something on the ballot to vote for," Chapman said.

Below is the ballot language voters will see on Election Day this November:

Do the people of the state of Missouri approve the act of the General Assembly entitled “House Bill No. 1 (2025 Second Extraordinary Session),” which repeals Missouri’s existing congressional plan, and replaces it with new congressional boundaries that keep more counties intact?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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