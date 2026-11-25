OAK GROVE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Thanksgiving motorists filling up on gas in Missouri will pay an average of 56 cents more per gallon this year than last year, according to AAA.

With higher gas prices, AAA says 200,000 fewer travelers will hit the road between Tuesday and Monday.

It's a slight decrease from 2025, when the travel service says 73.1 million Americans drove more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving.

“It’s terrible," traveler Zac Snell said of gas prices. "Diesel is very expensive, and it’s been hard to go anywhere sometimes, so we pick and choose those trips, for sure.”

Snell estimated he'll spend a couple hundred dollars to fill up his truck with diesel and two dirt bikes with premium gas.

“We’re headed down to southern Missouri to some property that we own to dirt bike ride," he said.

That's how the Snells will spend Thanksgiving, and Zac Snell said it's worth the cost.

“Picking when you’re spending that money, and you know it’s going to mean the most to get to do stuff with her," Snell said, pointing to his daughter.

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