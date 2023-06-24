Uniquely Kansas City: The history of Dallas, Missouri

KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rushing waters of Indian Creek, just east of 103rd and State Line Road, once powered a gristmill originally built in the 1830s.

In 1849, Anthony Watts, a millwright from St. Charles, Missouri, bought the mill. Small homes were built nearby and the town of Dallas became a center of commerce.

Dallas was also the home of legendary mountain main Jim Bridger. In the roaring 20s, Dallas became an entertainment hub, but reports of police raids and arrests at a new park for alcohol caused the area to develop an unsavory reputation.

Meanwhile, the mill was considerably more tame and served as a meeting place for travelers. As time passed, it couldn't compete with larger operations and it closed.

In 1942, the abandoned mill's metal was scrapped for the war effort and was razed by its new owners a few years later.

Dallas was annexed by Kansas City in 1958. Watts Mill Park runs along the banks of Indian Creek, and what was the center-point of Dallas, is now a thriving retail corridor.

Dallas is just one of many layers of history that make Kansas City a special place.

