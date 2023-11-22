Uniquely Kansas City | Lesser-known stories of Kansas City's history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From its world-renowned barbecue to being the heart of Chiefs Kingdom, you probably already know what makes Kansas City a special place.

But, what you may not be familiar with is the history that built the Kansas City area into what it is today.

Retired Kansas City journalist Bill Grady has partnered with KSHB 41 News to create Uniquely Kansas City, a series shining a light on some of the lesser-known stories that make Kansas City truly unique.

You can tune into each installment of the series below.

Rabbi Samuel Mayerberg's crusade for civic justice

Grady launched Uniquely Kansas City with his reporting on Samuel Meyerberg, a crusading rabbi who had the courage to take on organized crime and a corrupt Kansas City government run by "Boss" Tom Pendergast.

The Rabbi's pushback drew attention, and he narrowly escaped four men opening fire on his car.

Mayerberg gained popularity for his stand and went on to become a Kansas City police commissioner.

You can listen to the full story below or click HERE to read it online.

Uniquely Kansas City: Rabbi Samuel Mayerberg's crusade for civic justice

History of Dallas, Missouri

The rushing waters of Indian Creek once powered a gristmill built in the 1830s.

Small homes were built nearby, turning the town of Dallas into a center of commerce. The growth of Dallas also brought police raids and arrests, causing the area to develop an unsavory reputation.

The town was later annexed into Kansas City and now serves as a retail corridor.

You can listen to the full story below or click HERE to read it online.

Uniquely Kansas City: The history of Dallas, Missouri

Historical architecture across the metro

Experts say the architecture in Kansas City is a patchwork much larger than other urban centers.

From cottages to atomic ranches, Grady tracks the architectural styles that have spread through the area over the years.

You can listen to the full story below or click HERE to read it online.

Uniquely Kansas City: Exploring historical architecture across the metro

Bishop Hogan and the Irish Wilderness

Bishop John Joseph Hogan, a native of County Limerick in southwest Ireland, founded an agricultural colony in the Ozarks, which came to be known as the Irish Wilderness.

Hogan led around 160 Irish-born families to find land in the Ozarks.

There, they started a colony, which thrived for two years until it was raided by troops during the Civil War.

Hogan became bishop of the St. Joseph diocese in 1868 and he was ordained bishop of the newly-formed Kansas City diocese in 1880.

Now, over 16,000 wooded acres near Doniphan, Missouri, are designated the Irish Wilderness by the U.S. Forest Service to honor Hogan's legacy.

You can listen to the full story below or click HERE to read it online.

Uniquely Kansas City | Bishop Hogan and the Irish Wilderness

Haunting history of Union Cemetery

Union Cemetery in Midtown Kansas City is known for housing KC's founding families.

Grady also detailed supernatural events reported at the cemetery over the years, from seances to disturbed spirits.

You can listen to the full story below or click HERE to read it online.