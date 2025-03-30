Downtown KCMO garden club names trees after influential Kansas City women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday's showers will bring spring flowers, even if it feels way too cold to be heading into April.

Despite the dreary weather, a downtown garden club in Kansas City, Missouri, is making sure the stories of women who helped build the city are honored and remembered.

"They're a part of Kansas City history," said River Market Garden Club member April Jacobson.

As you stroll along the streets of the River Market, signs with the names of historical KC women may make you stop and stare.

"The idea came about to name some of these trees after those women, sort of as a tribute and a way to recognize these important women," Jacobson said.

The River Market Garden Club has planted more than 80 trees in the downtown neighborhood since it formed two years ago. Members like Jacobson enjoy adding more greenery to their community.

Brian Luton

"I've been able to get my hands a little bit dirty," Jacobson said. "It's sort of a nice oasis from the concrete jungle, if you will."

After the club's founder discovered a coloring book in the Kansas City library with the stories of influential KC women, the naming dedication launched into action.

"I love the idea that people might stop and read the name tags, the labels on the trees with these important women on them, and perhaps take the opportunity to look them up and research them a bit further," Jacobson said.

Though the trees don't have deep roots yet, the women they're named after certainly do.

Dr. Kenneth J. LaBudde Special Collections, University of Missouri--Kansas City

"Katherine Berry Richardson and Alice Berry Graham were sisters, and they helped start Children's Mercy Hospital," Jacobson said. "I think they're very influential in the public's eye because of their roots and how they started the children's hospital."

Dr. Kenneth J. LaBudde Special Collections, University of Missouri--Kansas City

Carrie Westlake Whitney also has a tree dedicated in her honor. She's known best for her extensive work with the Kansas City Public Library and is considered the library's first librarian in 1881.

Kansas City Public Library

"She was one of the starting women who took away the fees from libraries, making it available for everyone to rent books at no cost," Jacobson said. "She really took the public library scene to the level in which we see it today."

Mary Lou Williams has both a street and a tree named after her as a prominent trailblazer in Kansas City.

Kansas City Call

"She was a very influential jazz pianist and got her start in the Kansas City music scene," Jacobson said.

The club plans to add about 250 plants along the Town of Kansas Bridge this spring, as well as naming more trees after Kansas City's leading ladies — from literacy advocates and musicians to one of the first businesswomen in the metro.

MVSC, Kansas City Public Library

"History is how it is, and Annie Chambers was actually a female entrepreneur, if you will," Jacobson said. "She started a brothel in the red light district of Kansas City near the City Market. Through that start, she was able to help other young women who didn't have a place to go or a home and brought them in."

The little trees have a long way to grow, but Jacobson knows they have a solid foundation.

"I think it's just a really nice way to help people take notice and even further respect the tree as they get their start," Jacobson said. "Hopefully, one day, they'll take deep roots as part of Kansas City history."

The River Market Garden Club will begin planting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 5. Those interested can join by emailing rmca@kcrivermarket.com.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.