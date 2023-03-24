Female deejay group bringing their love of records to a wide audience

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Once pushed aside by CD's, vinyl records are spinning again and getting people in the groove in clubs and at parties.

There's the hunt for just the right record and then there's the art to playing those records.

Last year, for the first time in 35 years, vinyl records outsold CDs.

There are a dozen record stores in KCMO and the vinyl lovers community is growing

Just a few years ago, you could find Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album in a bargain bin.

Now that classic album can cost $20 to $30 and can be hard to find.

A group of local women are putting their own spin on when playing those classic records.

Playing those hits are the Royalettes Vinyl Club, a group of record lovers from the KCMO area.

“We’ve basically been collecting records on our own forever,” said Jessica Wisneski.

DJs ‘Racey Roller’, ‘Little Queenie’, ‘Lil Red’ and their thousands of records have been a hit at clubs across the area.

“When people think of deejaying, they think of scratching a record, which is where the culture came from, but then for us, we are more of selectors,” said Kimmie Queen. “We’re not mixing or scratching or creating remixes to keep the vibe going.”

The play in the original style with two turn tables, 45's, LP's and these Deejay's say it’s all about the songs.

“More soul and funk now, a lot of disco and electro,” said Queen and Wisneski. “60’s and 70’s funk and soul.”

These ladies are passionate about finding the right record and say vinyl is about mindful listening.

“It transports you,” said Queen. “Analog, not digital, it has more of a feeling. Personally, I feel the music more that way.”

“Listening to a record is much more physical. You have to sit down and probably have a snack drink. It's an action,” said Wisneski.

Their club is a rare treat in Kansas City.

“A woman came up and she was watching me for a while and said I’ve never seen a woman do this,” said Wisneski.

They say the magic is in hearing the song collectively.

“I just have a feeling, what do I want to hear after that, I don’t put many rules on it,” said Queen.

The Royalettes have taken up a residency at the 1909 Club in Lee’s Summit,.

You can find them there spinning and grooving every Thursday night.