How to watch KSHB 41’s Women’s History Month special

Throughout the month of March, KSHB 41 took to all corners of the Kansas City community to highlight women making a difference. As part of our coverage of Women’s History Month 2024, we wanted to take a moment to put our best coverage together into a special report.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 05, 2024
LINK | KSHB 41 Women's History Month coverage

Anchored by KSHB 41’s Megan Abundis, our Women’s History Month special can be seen in the video player below. You can also watch on KSHB 41 at 9 a.m. this coming Sunday, April 7.

KSHB 41 2024 Women's History Month Special

