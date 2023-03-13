Strawberry Swing helping women-owned businesses shine in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City women-owned businesses were given the chance to shine Sunday at The Strawberry Swing's pop-up event in the Crossroads Arts District.

Creators like Kierra Washington, who creates items for "the everyday nomad," displayed their products, putting their creativity on full display for customers.

"I put a lot of time and care and effort into making sure that I can create and craft something that can really and truly be enjoyed fully in someone else’s home,” Washington said.

Washington says such opportunities to highlight her craft are even more meaningful during Women's History Month.

“We don’t really have as much representation in tech, in crafting, in really any of the businesses,” she said. “It was just really important to me to have something of my own that would be a true reflection of myself as a woman and as a minority.”

Such pop-up events are possible thanks to Strawberry Swing owner Katie Mabry van Dieren and her mission to give women a seat at the table to showcase their talents.

“It’s like each woman has their own shop for a day," she said. "They may not be able to have their own storefront ... but when they are here, they do have their own store for 8 hours, 10 hours."