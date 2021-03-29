WNBA veteran influences next generation of leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One area basketball veteran’s impact stretches far beyond the court.

After an 11-year career playing professional basketball in the WNBA and overseas, Betty Lennox made her way back to the Kansas City area.

Today, she spends most of her time guiding the next generation of leaders. Both on the court and at school.

“I do more than just influence basketball players. I influence students who deal with social issues,” Lennox explained.

Lennox currently works in the health department at Fort Osage's Fire Prairie Elementary School. Students can rely on her support if they’re dealing with social or behavioral issues.

After school, Lennox can be found training basketball players of all levels and age groups at Hy-Vee Arena.

“I grew up like a lot of these kids today, not having a lot of things. No one really to help,” Lennox said. “I'm helping kids today by teaching basketball skills and life skills at the same time.”

Lennox said her love for the game of basketball fueled her decision to start her own business to become a trainer.

In a male-dominated sports industry, she's unique to her counterparts. Being respected as a female trainer is a barrier she said she’d like to help break down to pave the way for others.

“Right now I coach a fourth grade team and a lot of young women that I coach hear things differently from the male voice than they do the woman's voice,” Charles Anderson said.

His three daughters trained with Lennox. Two have gone on to play college basketball, so far.

Anderson noted the importance of girls having female role models in sports. He said Lennox’s message comes off clearer to the ladies she works with because they can relate to one another.

“I have traveled all over the world, won a WNBA championship, even was the MVP. I want kids to experience the same opportunities like I did through the game of basketball,” Lennox said.