HUALIEN CITY, Taiwan — The United States Geological Survey confirms a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan.

It happened about 40 miles south of Hualien City early Wednesday morning, local time.

It comes just days after Taiwan experienced a 5.1 magnitude quake in the central part of the country.

No injuries or deaths were reported at the time.

Japan also recorded a 7.4 magnitude earthquake last week where 4 people died and more than 100 were injured.