Camilla, Queen Consort, cancels visits over COVID-19

Posted at 7:27 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 20:28:34-05

The UK's Queen Consort Camilla tested positive for COVID-19, and while experiencing symptoms, was reportedly in "good spirits."

Camilla's staff canceled her commitments for the rest of the week as she rests while recovering under similar symptoms to a common cold, the BBC reported.

The Queen Consort previously experienced a COVID-19 infection and is reportedly fully vaccinated along with her husband King Charles.

Her illness was originally described by Buckingham Palace as a "seasonal" in nature, but it was later revealed Camilla tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both Camilla and King Charles have reportedly had their booster vaccinations. According to the BBC, around one million people in the United Kingdom experienced the coronavirus at the end of January according to an ONS infection survey.

