One Tank Trips: Plaza 1907 Cinema

OTTAWA, Ks. — The Kansas City area is an old place that boasts old traditions. One of its oldest traditions is going to the movies.

Plaza 1907, in Ottawa, Kansas, holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest purpose-built cinema in the world.

The building is said to have been built in 1905 but can only be documented back to 1907, when it showed its first movies.

It first opened under the name "Bijou," but in 1910 changed its name to the "Crystal" and then changed it again in 1935 after a renovation to the "Plaza."

The front portion of the building was built in 1855, hosting several businesses throughout the years.

As it became a cinema, it had a single screen that showed 20 minute reels, but in the 80's it was renovated and split into two smaller screens.

Visitors can go to the back of the building where they have their memorabilia museum.

Items like the original cinema chairs, an old projector, and items from various movies are all housed in this museum.

If you would like to book a tour or buy tickets for a movie, click visit their website.