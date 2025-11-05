Justices to weigh Trump’s use of emergency powers for tariffs

The Trump administration and a group opposing tariffs will deliver oral arguments before the Supreme Court Wednesday on whether President Trump can unilaterally implement global tariffs.

In Learning Resources v. Trump, a family-owned toy manufacture brought a suit against the Trump administration claiming that tariffs implemented by executive violates the Taxing and Spending Clause of Article One, Section Eight of the United States Constitution. The clause states, "The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States."

The Trump administration has cited the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for its power to invoke tariffs.

The Supreme Court will consider one of two questions: Whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act can authorize tariffs as an emergency. And if the Supreme Court rules that it does, it also must decide on the constitutionality of the president using the IEEPA to invoke tariffs.

A district court and federal appeals court both ruled that President Trump does not have the ability to impose tariffs under the emergency law. If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court's rulings, the fate of billions in tariffs already paid by companies importing products into the U.S. would be in question.

Although the court will hear arguments on Wednesday, a ruling is not expected for some time.