Pop-Tarts Teamed Up With Eggo To Release Their Latest Flavor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Easy breakfasts like protein bars and smoothies are easy to take on the go. But if you’re a true breakfast fan, boring weekday mornings are probably not your favorite.

If waffles are one of your top breakfast foods, there’s a new treat hitting store shelves soon that is actually made for taking on the road: Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts! That’s right — Pop-Tarts and Eggo have teamed up to create the new toaster pastry that features a flaky, buttery-yellow crust, just like an Eggo waffle.

The new Pop-Tarts also have a sweet, maple syrup-flavored filling and white icing with a waffle-like grid pattern of yellow icing. A spokesperson tells Simplemost they will hit shelves nationwide in December for around $2.99 for an eight-count box. If you just want to try them first, you’ll also be able to find a two-count pack at convenience stores nationwide.

Kellogg's

The maple-flavored Pop-Tarts are just one of a handful of interesting flavors from the brand. These include some limited editions, like Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie, Lemon Crème Pie and Pink Lemonade. They also recently released Pop-Tarts Bites, including Confetti Cake flavor, which are snack-size Pop-Tarts you can eat right from the package or warm in the microwave.

If there’s a flavor of Pop-Tarts you’d like that they don’t actually make, however, you can try your hand at creating your own. This recipe for homemade copycat apple cinnamon Pop-Tarts is perfect for fall and pretty easy, as you can use pre-made puff pastry dough.

Adobe

Of course, if you do have time to make yourself a full waffle-filled breakfast, you’ll need to have a toaster for frozen waffles or a waffle maker on hand.

Prefer making these treats from scratch? Dozens of fun waffle makers let you really jazz up breakfast, like this one that turns your waffles into Lego blocks or this one that makes waffles shaped like a computer keyboard.

You can also make stuffed waffles with this stuffed waffle maker from Presto. Simply fill the bottom layer with waffle batter, adding ingredients (think: chocolate, peanut butter or fresh fruit), then pour more waffle batter for the top layer.

Will you be trying the new Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts next time you’re craving waffles?

