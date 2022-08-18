Rachael Ray’s 12-Piece Cookware Set Has All The Essentials—In Adorable Colors

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You know Food Network celeb chef Rachael Ray for her on-air culinary talent and her ability to create approachable and delicious recipes like chicken quesadilla pinwheels and Mexican lasagna. But did you know that the TV host also offers a full line of Rachael Ray cookware?

If you’re looking to replace your cookware or stock up on the essentials, the Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans is a 12-piece set that comes in a variety of colors, including an agave blue and a pumpkin orange collection that are each available on Amazon for $158. Other colors like cranberry, lavender and lemongrass sell for $169.99.

The set comes with the following items: 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 6-quart stockpot with lid, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, a 3-quart sauté pan with lid, and a slotted turner and spoon.

If you’re new to home cooking, stockpots are great for making chilis, pastas and stews, while saucepans come in handy for soups, reductions, rice, sauteeing veggies and more. Meanwhile, fry pans will help you scramble eggs and pan-fry chicken and steak. The Rachael Ray cookware set has all you need to make some great meals at home, plus it can add a nice pop of color to your kitchen.

The nonstick pots and pans are oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and are made with durable aluminum and enamel porcelain that can take the heat. They’re also non-stick and made without any perfluorooctanoic acid (i.e. a synthetic chemical often used in coatings that you don’t want leaching into your meals!).

The 12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set is included in Amazon’s top 10 kitchen cookware sets, and it has more than 20,000 five-star reviews so far, with reviewers noting that the pieces are easy to use and clean and have nice heat distribution.

“This Rachel Ray set is perfect for the budget and cooks my food fast and thoroughly,” one reviewer wrote.

Worth noting: Since it’s a nonstick set, you’ll want to hand wash the pots and pans to keep them in tip-top shape. The manufacturer recommends using a soft sponge with warm water and dish soap. If there’s a tough spot that needs extra scrubbing, try using a mild solution of warm water and vinegar or lemon juice.

Also, on the topic of care, the manufacturer recommends using nylon, silicone or wooden tools (rather than metal) so you don’t scratch up your fryers and pots.

With a shiny new set of pots and pans, go ahead and master some of Ray’s recipes.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.