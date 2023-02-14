Rally House, Made Mobb in Kansas City releasing new Super Bowl victory gear

KANSAS CITY, MO — For Chiefs Kingdom looking for Super Bowl victory gear, Rally House and small businesses like Made Mobb have you covered.

“It was a race to the finish to try and get everything going live,” said Vu Radley, co-owner of Made Mobb.

Once the clock hit zero during Super Bowl LVII, Made Mobb was not just hanging around.

“You know it’s kind of like we train for this moment," Radley said.

Getting to work quick, Radley and his partners at Made Mobb were rolling out new designs to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win.

“This one — we really focused on the three rings," Radley said. "And so just to have three Super Bowls in KC is amazing."

Radley said his team has been dressing ideas and designs, preparing for a big win to make sure they can support a team and community who supports them.

“It makes the win even better when you’re in business and you know a small business is going to win,” Radley said.

Bigger stores like Rally House say if you want to dress like a champion, they have you covered.

“We will receive shipment every single day,” said Aaron Lewis, manager at Rally House.

On Monday, Rally House on The Plaza unfolded a new shipment of Super Bowl gear.

“This was about 300 to 400 shirts that came in," he said. "We got about 500 to 600 last night and that sold out pretty good between hats crew necks and all that."

Rally House says they will be open and customers are open to come in and grab what they can.

Made Mobb says you can head to their website to find out how to obtain a new Super Bowl shirt.

—