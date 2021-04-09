Amazon to open new delivery center in Blue Springs by end of 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Amazon delivery center is planned for Blue Springs, the city and online retail giant announced Friday.

The delivery center will be located in the former Haldex facility, a 70,000-square-foot building at 2400 N.E. Coronado Drive, which has been empty since the end of 2019.

“We are thrilled to announce that Amazon is coming to Blue Springs,” Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross, who was reelected last June, said in a statement. “This facility will not only bring jobs to Blue Springs but it also fills a vacant industrial building in our community. We are proud to see companies like Amazon investing in our community and creating more opportunities for our residents.”

Amazon plans to construct a 30,000-square-foot canopy at the rear of the building for loading and add 357 parking spaces to accommodate its fleet of vans.

“We look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the Blue Springs community and are thrilled to be able to expand our operations in Missouri,” Amazon Senior Communications Manager Nikki Wheeler in a statement. “Amazon is a great place to work and grow professionally. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating new, full-time jobs for the local community.”

Construction should be completed and the renovated facility operational by the end of 2021. The company will begin hiring for new jobs at the facility about two months before its opening.

Amazon already has two fulfillment and sorting centers, a delivery station, four Whole Foods Markets and an Air Gateway in Missouri.

Haldex, a Swedish-owned brake and suspension manufacturer for heavy vehicles, announced in October 2019 it was closing its Blue Springs facility, laying off 154 workers and shifting production to Mexico.