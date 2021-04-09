Hickman Mills School District prepares to vaccinate eligible students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Missouri school districts are putting plans together to vaccinate high school students now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hickman Mills School District is among those districts with a plan already in place.

The district has been using the gym at Smith-Hale Middle School for a week now to vaccinate members of the public.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng said Hickman Mills partnered with the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department to enhance vaccine access in an underserved part of town.

"When you're looking at the data, we were one of the least-vaccinated communities," Obeng said, "and in order to get our schools operating we need to have community spread really diminish."

Parents in the district have already been sent a link about how to get their kids signed up if they are eligible. All Missouri residents age 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination Friday.

As soon as Dichelle Davis learned she could sign up her 16-year-old son, Timothy Davis, she began filling out the forms.

"I'm really looking forward to him getting his shot because of his health history," Dichelle Davis said.

Timothy Davis has asthma and a genetic disorder called G6PD, which occurs when the body doesn't have enough enzymes that help red blood cells work properly.

For the past year, Timothy has done school virtually at home.

"It’s been rough, staying in the house, protecting myself and the people that stay with me," Timothy Davis said.

He's grateful to have access to the vaccine at his old middle school.

Obeng hopes students realize they're lucky to have such access.

"This is a great opportunity," Obeng said. "There are countries and municipalities across the world who don’t have this opportunity to be vaccinated, and we have it right here."

He hopes students will spread the word and encourage their friends to get vaccinated.

"Hopefully, it becomes a cool thing where they are taking Instagrams and posting it up after they get their shots, and their peers see that and want to get engaged with that as well," Obeng said.

Timothy Davis is one step ahead. He's already had conversations with his peers in an effort to get back to normal.

"I told them, 'Yeah, you know it’s good, and not only that but then we get to go back to school and see each other face to face like we were before,'" Timothy Davis said.

Hickman Mills will send out reminders to parents about the clinic next week.

