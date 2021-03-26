Kansas City-area clinics receive nearly $50 million in federal aid for vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 50 health centers in Kansas and Missouri will receive close to $187 million to fill gaps in access to the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a $10-billion federal initiative.

The funding comes from President Biden’s American Relief Plan, a more than $1.9-trillion relief and stimulus package Congress passed earlier this month, and will be used “to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines to the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities across the country,” according to information provided by The White House .

A total of 28 Missouri clinics will receive more than $124.2 million in the effort to “expand access to vaccines and better serve communities of color, rural areas, low-income populations, and other underserved communities in the COVID-19 response,” the Biden administration said. “This funding will expand access to vaccines for vulnerable populations and increase vaccine confidence across the country.”

Roughly $6 billion will be awarded directly to clinics in identified areas of need for vaccines, testing, treatment, preventive care for high-risk groups, infrastructure improvements and mobile units, as needed.

A trio of Kansas City, Missouri, health clinics will receive more than $19 million, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration .

That includes a more than $10.5-million award to Swope Health Services, the third-largest for any Missouri clinic.

The Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center also will receive more than $5.3 million, while Kansas City Care Clinic has been awarded nearly $3.5 million.

Additional awards in the Kansas City region include:



Compass Health in Clinton, $8,559,375

Northwest Health Services in St. Joseph, $5,880,250

Regional Health Care Clinic in Sedalia, $3,766,375

Health Care Coalition of Lafayette County in Lexington, $1,470,625

The largest of the more than $62.6 million awarded to 19 health clinics in Kansas went to Gracemed Health Clinic in Wichita ($11.7 million), Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Pittsburg ($11.3 million) and The Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita ($4.3 million).

Health Partnership Clinic in Olathe received the largest award in Johnson County at $3,553,750, while Turner House Clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, will receive more than $2.9 million and Heartland Medical Clinic in Lawrence will receive $2.2 million.

Atchison Community Health Clinic also will receive $972,125.

—

The Rebound Kansas City is our effort is to help metro residents play a role in moving our community forward. We would love to hear your thoughts and ideas to via email to rebound@kshb.com and we welcome you to join in the conversation on the Rebound KC Facebook Group.

Whether you're Getting Back to Work after a layoff, need help Making Ends Meet during these trying times or need tips on Managing the Pressure we're all feeling, The Rebound has resources to find help. We'll also make sure local leaders are Doing What's Right to get Kansas City back track after a three-month shutdown.

Need a job? Be sure to visit our local jobs board powered by Indeed.